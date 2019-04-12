Appeal to find owner of giant drum left on Lothian bus in Edinburgh

People can leave all sorts of different things on a bus.

Purses, wallets and phones must be fairly common when it comes to the lost property section of a bus depot, and you'd think keys, bags and headphones would rank highly too.

But a two-foot drum? That's a new one on to us here at Edinburgh Evening News HQ.

But that's what Lothian bosses found when a bus returned to the depot.

They are now appealing to find its owner, who must have forgotten they had put it down when departing the bus.

Lothian Buses said in a tweet: "This must be the biggest thing left behind on one of our buses this week... A two foot drum! Is it yours?"

It comes on the back of Edinburgh residents debating on the best way to thank Lothian bus drivers when departing their new 100-seater buses.

There were plenty of top suggestions, including shouting 'thank you' really loudly, but no-one came up with the idea of banging a drum, possibly until now.

The owner of the drum will have to tell Lothian which bus service the drum was left on in order to reclaim it.

