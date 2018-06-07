Appeal to reunite owner with monkey teddy dropped at Edinburgh Waverley

Have your say

Scotrail workers are appealing for the owner of a teddy dropped at Edinburgh Waverley station to come forward.

The firm have taken to Twitter to try and reunite a soft plush monkey with its owner.

Appealing on Twitter they wrote: “Monkey business at Edinburgh Waverley!

“The team swung into action to rescue this cheeky monkey after he was dropped on the track on Tuesday.

“We’ve given him a wash but we need to find his owner - they must be going bananas without him. Can you help?”

The tweet, shared at 7am this morning, has had over 100 retweets as folk try and reunite the teddy with its owner.