Appeal to solve unexplained death of Darren ‘Chicken’ McCutcheon

POLICE investigating the unexplained death of a man are appealing for witnesses to help solve how he died.

The body of 37-year-old Darren McCutcheon, known locally as ‘Chicken’, was found on ground behind Castlebrae Business Centre in Craigmillar at around 2.45pm on Tuesday.

His death is being treated as unexplained and as part of ongoing inquiries into his death, officers are appealing for anyone who may have seen Darren before this time to come forward.

READ MORE: Tributes to Darren ‘Chicken’ McCutcheon found dead in Craigmillar

Detective Inspector Kevin Harkins of Gayfield CID said: “Darren was last seen around 9.45pm on Thursday 1 March in the Niddrie House Drive area, when he possibly got into a dark-coloured car.

“We are seeking to find out where he went after that time and prior to his body being found, and ultimately how he died.

“We know that Darren had left an address in Niddrie Marischal Road at around 7pm that day (1 March), where he was collected by a dark-coloured car. Between 7pm and 9.45pm we believe Darren to have been in the Niddrie area of the city.

“We are keen to speak to the occupants of the car that Darren got into on Niddrie Marischal Road at around 7pm, and establish if this was the same vehicle he was seen with at 9.45pm in Niddrie House Drive.

READ MORE: Police investigate after man’s body found in Craigmillar

“When last seen Darren was wearing a grey hooded top and black jogging bottoms, which had stripes down the outside of the legs. He was around 6ft 2ins tall, of slim build and had short dark hair.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have seen or spoken to Darren any time after 7pm on Thursday 1 March to come forward to officers as they may have information that can assist with our inquiries.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2104 of 6 March. Alternatively a report can be made anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital