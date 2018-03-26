Appeal to trace lost teddy bear on number 3 Lothian Bus

Have your say

A family friend is appealing to Edinburgh locals to trace a missing teddy bear.

Sammy Thompson got in touch with the Edinburgh Evening News to try and trace a much-loved companion.

She told the Evening News her friend’s daughter Lillie lost her beloved pal Bella on the way to an important appointment at the Sick Kids this morning on the number 3 bus from Mayfield.

The two had been together Bella since birth.

