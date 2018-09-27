Appeal to trace missing Kuljit Pall last seen in Edinburgh

Police in Edinburgh are appealing for information to help trace a man reported missing from the North East of the city.

Kuljit Pall left his home address in Restalrig Terrace at around 7.30pm on Sunday 23rd September and has so far failed to return.

Concern is growing for the 35-year-old’s welfare and anyone who knows his current whereabouts is asked to come forward.

He is described as being 6ft tall with a slight build and a thin chinstrap beard. Kuljit was last seen wearing a burgundy jacket with greyish blue cuffs, dark jeans and trainers.

Inspector Kevin Smith from Craigmillar Police Station said: “It is extremely out of character for Kuljit not to return home or let anyone know where he is going and as such, we are keen to locate him as soon as possible and ensure he is alright.

“We believe he is currently travelling in his green Volkswagen Golf with registration number T580 KRT and so anyone who has seen this vehicle since Sunday, or who know where we can find Kuljit should contact police immediately.

“I would also ask that Kuljit get in touch with his family, friends, or with police to confirm that he is safe.”

Those with information can contact Craigmillar Police Station via 101 and quote incident number 1888 of the 24th September.