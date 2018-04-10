Appeal to trace missing man, Callum Crichton from Joppa

Police in Edinburgh are appealing for information to help trace a man missing from the Joppa area of the city.

Callum Crichton (36) was last seen in Morton Street around 4.30pm on Monday 9th April.

Since then Callum has not been home and concern is growing for his welfare, particularly since he lives with epilepsy.

Officers are now asking anyone who may have seen Callum to please get in contact.

Callum is described as being a white man around 6ft tall, of stocky build with short dark hair. He was wearing black Nike tracksuit trousers, a dark t-shirt with a Star Wars logo and cream jacket. He was carrying a blue holdall-style bag.

He is known to travel on the bus around the Portobello, Princes Street, George Street and Waverley Bridge areas of Edinburgh.

Constable Kris O’Donnell of Craigmillar police station said: “We’re keen to speak to anyone who may have seen Callum since Monday around 4.30pm.

“Callum is vulnerable due to his health condition and we would like to trace him as quickly as possible to ensure he is safe and well.

“Anyone with information is asked to call us on 101 quoting incident number 2724 of 9th April.”