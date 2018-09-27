Appeal to trace missing man from Westerhailes

Have your say

Police have launched an appeal to trace a man who has been missing from the Westerhailes area of Edinburgh for over two weeks.

Matthew McMillan, 48, was last seen on Wednesday, 12 September and is known to sleep rough.

He is also known to frequent the Glasgow area.

Anyone with information about Matthew McMillan’s whereabouts should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 611 of 25th September, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111

