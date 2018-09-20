Appeal to trace missing Musselburgh man

POLICE have launched an urgent appeal to trace a 44-year-old man missing from Musselburgh since Tuesday morning.

Philip Lamb has not been seen since around 10:15 am on September 18 was last seen around within an address in Bush Terrace and officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Mr Lamb is described as white, with a slim build. He is around 5ft 8” in height with very short ginger hair and facial stubble and also has dragon tattoos on both his forearms.

He was last seen wearing a bright blue Superdry jacket, dark jeans, and blue Nike trainers.

Officers believe Mr Lamb may have travelled to the Pencraig picnic area of East Linton and are currently conducting search activity in that area, along with Tweed Valley Search and Rescue.

He may also be walking along coastal paths between Musselburgh and North Berwick.

Inspector Neil Mitchell of Dalkeith Police Station said: “Philip has now been missing for some time and we are very concerned for his welfare.

“We are eager to trace him as soon as possible and I would urge anyone who has seen Philip today or yesterday, or recognises his description, to contact us immediately.”

Inspector Mitchell added: “Likewise I would ask Philip, if he does see this message, to get in touch with either police or his family to let us know he’s okay.”

Those with information regarding Philip’s whereabouts can contact officers at Dalkeith Police Station on 101, quoting incident number 1080 of September 19.