Appeal to trace missing Stuart Walls, last seen in Edinburgh

Police in Edinburgh are seeking the public’s help in tracing Stuart Walls.

Stuart was last seen in the Hailesland area of Edinburgh around 8.25pm Sunday 13th May. Stuart lives in this area.

He is described as male, white, medium build, 5ft7, short grey hair and was last seen wearing a green suit jacket, long sleeved white shirt, cream/brown trousers and dark shoes.

Concerns are growing for Stuart’s welfare and anyone with information as to his whereabouts are asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 584 of 14th May 2018.