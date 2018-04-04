Appeal to trace missing Tranent man

Police in East Lothian are appealing for information to help trace a man reported missing in Tranent.

Shaun Borrett from Steading View spoke to his mother on the telephone on Monday 2nd April and she attended at his home today (Tuesday 3rd April) to find the 41-year-old was not within the address.

He has not been seen or heard from since this time and concern is now growing for his welfare.

Iquiries to establish Shaun’s current whereabouts are ongoing and it is believed he may be travelling within his black Mazda Sport car, with registration number SK05 WOM.

Anyone who can help locate Shaun is asked to come forward.

He is described as white 5ft 10ins tall with a slim build, and short, dark brown hair.

Inspector Kevin Clark said: “It is out of character for Shaun to leave without notifying family of his plans and as such we are keen to trace him as soon as possible to ensure he is safe.

“If you believe you have seen him, then please contact police immediately.

“We would also urge Shaun to get in touch with family, friends, or with police, to let us know where he is and that he is alright.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland via 101 and quote incident number 660 of the 3rd April.

