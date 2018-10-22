Apple, Nando's and Rolls-Royce named among best companies to work for in Edinburgh

Have your say

Global tech company Apple has been named as the best private sector company to work for in Edinburgh.

The business was highly praised by staff for its work culture, salary and benefits, and was hailed as a "productive and fun place to work".

Alongside the tech giant, other Edinburgh-based companies to make the list of best employers included Nando's, Rolls-Royce, Marks and Spencer, and the BBC.

A great place to work

The research was compiled by recruitment website Indeed using employee reviews of UK companies, with a broad mix of companies making it into their top 15.

Ranked just below Apple was kitchens supplier Wren, popular restaurant chain Nando's and cosmetics retailer Lush.

The companies featured in the top 15 were all rated highly for their work-life balance, work culture, and job security and advancement, rather than merely a good salary alone.

Commenting on the results, Bill Richards of Indeed, said: "The difference between a good job and a great job can vary from person to person, but our ranking shows some common themes shine through.

"Companies that make their employees feel valued and offer a positive working environment score consistently highly among the reviews posted on Indeed.

"As we continue to see for many staff, work-life balance, career prospects and a great workplace culture can all mean more than a good salary alone."

The top 15 companies to work for in Edinburgh:

1. Apple

2. Wren Kitchens

3. Rolls-Royce

4. Nando's

5. Lush Cosmetics

6. John Lewis & Partners

7. Marks and Spencer

8. BBC

9. Barclays

10. Clarks

11. Pandora Jewelry

12. Adidas

13. Estee Lauder

14. Lloyds Banking Group

15. The Perfume Shop