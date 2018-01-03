Applications open for new series of Love Island

Have your say

The biggest show of 2017 is looking for new applicants for the 2018 series.

ITV is in search of “vibrant singles” for the next series of Love Island.

In the series singletons will spend up to 8 weeks in a villa in search of love.

Despite applications opening up just days ago, 60,000 have already applied.

Bosses at ITV believe the number of applications this year will far exceed the 80,000 received in 2017.

Winners of Love Island will be awarded £100,000 and can choose to share it or take it all for themselves.

Applicants can apply between now and the end of April with the application process closing on April 30.

Those applying have been asked to fill in the online application form along with two photographs - a clear headshot and full-length image

A self-made video explaining why you think you should win a place on the show must also be included.

All those applying must be over 18 and free from May for ten weeks.

The show begins airing in June and will run for eight weeks.