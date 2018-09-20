Armed police raid Dean Village property in organised crime probe

Have your say

Police in Edinburgh have raided a property in Dean Village as part of an organised crime probe.

An eyewitness in Damside reported seeing armed police at the scene at around 11pm on Wednesday.

A 47-year-old man was subsequently arrested.

Officers also conducted a search in Pitreavie Court in Dunfermline.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Officers in Fife and Edinburgh conducted joint enforcement activity alongside the National Crime Agency as part of a serious and organised crime investigation

“Two addresses in Pitreavie Court, Dunfermline and Damside, Edinburgh were searched and a 47-year-old man was subsequently arrested.

“He is scheduled to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Friday 21st September.

“Inquiries are continuing.”

