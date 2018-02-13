As it happened: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit in Edinburgh

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in the Capital with the couple visiting Edinburgh Castle, SocialBite and the Palace of Holyroodhouse. Here’s how the day unfolded.

We’ll have live updates and the latest pictures as we get them.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Edinburgh Castle for their first official joint visit to Scotland. Picture; SWNS

14:07: And that brings the live events to a close. Prince Harry and Ms Markle will round off their visit by attending a reception at the Palace of Holyroodhouse to celebrate youth achievements marking Scotland’s Year of Young People 2018, an initiative that aims to inspire Scotland through its young people.

14:05: Prince Harry came face to face with Shetland Pony Cruachan outside the castle, and was almost bitten after getting too close to the animal. That could have been painful! You can watch the close call here.

13:55: Miss Markle chooses tartan and a local designer as part of her wardrobe for her first visit to Scotland. You can read exactly what she was wearing here.

13:50: Proving it’s not all going to plan, video has emerged of Prince Harry jumping as Shetland Pony tries to bite him - and Meghan Markle laughs.

Meghan Markle during a walkabout on the esplanade at Edinburgh Castle, during their visit to Scotland. Picture: PA

13:30: The couple have arrived at SocialBite.

13:25: Sarah Coronado, 28, a masters student from Mexico studying at Edinburgh University, was one of the first well-wishers to arrive at the castle’s esplanade. She said: “Seeing the couple is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. We don’t have these visits in Mexico or my hometown of Monterey. They are also the hot couple of the moment because of their marriage coming up. I also think Meghan is a role model, she’s not just a pretty face. I think she’s going to change the face of the monarchy.”

13:15: The royal couple are set to move on to the New Town to visit Social Bite, a social enterprise cafe which distributes 100,000 items of food and hot drinks to homeless people across Scotland each year

13:00: If you’ve just joined us, the Royal couple have arrived in the Capital. Meghan and Harry wrapped up against the cold in winter coats were greeted by Frank Ross, Edinburgh’s Lord Lieutenant and Lord Provost, who represented the city.

It is the fourth joint visit from the couple. Ms Markle, sported a Burberry coat and trousers by Veronica Beard. She is also wearing a bag designed in Edinburgh. a green Strathberry ‘East/West’ Mini crossbody bag. The couple spent 15/20 minutes shaking hands, saying hello and thanking the well-wishers for coming to see them. They are now in the castle for the 1’oclock gun.

12:57: The couple will wait inside the Castle after the 1 o’clock gun before they travel to Social Bite

12:55: Edinburgh Castle have tweeted: The castle will be open as normal today however there are likely to be crowds as we anticipate larger numbers than normal and there will be short times when access to certain areas will be restricted to allow vehicle access.

12:50: The couple have now head into the Castle having drove in from the Esplanade. They will now get a prime view of the 1 o’clock gun.

12:45: Meghan’s clothes: The soon-to-be Royal wore a £2,000 Burberry tartan coat with trousers by Veronica Beard sporting a smart double breasted design from warm wool and cashmere blend fabric. Her bottle-green handbag worn in Edinburgh is already out of stock.

12:35: In pictures: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit Edinburgh

12:25: Once again it appears that Meghan Markle is wearing Strathberry bag with a green ‘East/West’ Mini crossbody bag today being sported at the Castle.

12:20: The couple have spent over 10 minutes greeting well wishers. Meghan Markle has embraced Scotland wearing a Black Watch tartan jacket with Prince Harry sporting a long coat. Lord Provost Frank Ross was on hand to greet the couple at Edinburgh Castle.

12:10 The Royal couple have arrived in Edinburgh

12:07: Despite cold and wet weather, and with the arrival some time away, royal fans braved the conditions to stake the best place to spot the couple on the castle’s esplanade. Hundreds are at the Castle.

12:05: After the castle visit, the couple will move on to the New Town to visit Social Bite Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio stopped for lunch at Social Bite venture Home in Edinburgh’s west end in November 2016, while the Duchess of Cornwall and actor George Clooney have been to Social Bite’s Rose Street branch.

11:55: As is tradition are waiting for the couple with flowers. Ashley Torres, 25, a law student at Edinburgh University, had brought a bunch of tulips for the couple. She said: “I bought these last night, I don’t mind if Meghan or Harry takes them. It’s such a cute love story ... being set up by mutual friends. And it will be nice to see an American part of the British monarchy.”

11:50: One of the biggest questions will be what will Ms Markle be wearing. Edinburgh has already been represented on her royal engagements with a handbag made by a small Edinburgh business, Strathberry, was worn during the couple’s visit to Nottingham. The bag sold out hours later.

11:45: In a statement Kensington Palace said: “Throughout the day Prince Harry and Ms Markle will have the opportunity to meet members of the public, learn more about organisations that work in the local community and nationwide, and celebrate youth in the Scottish Year of Young People 2018.”

11:40: Staff at SocialBite say they’re getting excited for the royal visit but it’s breakfast as usual until then. Crowds have begun to gather outside Edinburgh Castle in anticipation of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s first joint official visit to the Scottish capital. Despite cold and wet weather, and with the arrival some time away, royal fans braved the conditions to stake the best place to spot the couple on the castle’s esplanade.

11:35: Fans of the royals have travelled far and wide to catch a glimpse of them. Kallie and Monica have flown in from Australia to see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Speaking to our reporters they said they are “very excited” to see the couple in person and describe them as “cute

11:30: Social buzz: Edinburgh Council have tweeted: “Large crowds are expected to gather in Edinburgh to welcome Prince Harry & Meghan Markle tomorrow, as they visit @edinburghcastle at 12:10pm & @SocialBite_ after that”

11:25: Here’s what we know so far.

12:10pm: The couple are expected to arrive outside Edinburgh Castle and meet and greet members of the public 1pm: Inside the castle Prince Harry and Meghan will observe the 1 o’clock gun

1:10pm: The couple will travel to Social Bite

1:30pm: In conclusion of the visit the couple will attend a reception at the Palace of Holyroodhouse

