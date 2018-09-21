Asda are launching foot-long pigs in blankets for festive season

Asda have announced they will be launching new foot-long pigs in blankets for meat lovers to enjoy this Christmas.

Described as a “head-turning, sausage showstopper” for this year’s Christmas table, the new product will be gluten-free and is made using over 500g of British Red Tractor pork and wrapped with 100g of juicy rashers of British dry cured streaky bacon.

Priced at just £5, the new offering will be a foot long, 45mm deep, and weighs in at a meaty 650g.

Serving up to 10 people, the Asda team say the succulent sausage can be enjoyed by the whole family.

A spokesperson for the chain added: “Everybody’s favourite Christmas dinner essential is bigger and meatier than ever. And what’s more, our Christmas gift to the nation has come early – eager customers won’t have to wait until Christmas to shop the sausage in-store, but can get their hands on the Extra Special Pig in Blanket from next month, launching 22nd October.”

