Balaclava-clad thieves sought after Broomhouse robbery

A gang of four men wearing balaclavas is being sought following a robbery in Broomhouse.

The incident happened around 11:50pm last night at a property in Broomhouse Crescent, Edinburgh.

From initial police enquiries the suspects have described as four men, white, large build, approximately 6’ in height, Scottish accents and wearing balaclavas. They were dressed in dark clothing/tracksuits.

Detective Inspector Bruce Coutts, Corstorphine CID, said: “No-one was injured in this incident but it was a distressing experience for the victims. When the suspects left the property they were seen to be walking at speed, east on Broomhouse Crescent (adjacent to Broomhouse Primary School playing fields) in the direction of Saughton Road, Edinburgh. We are asking anyone who may have any information about this robbery.”

Those with information are asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference number 4667 of the 9 February. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.