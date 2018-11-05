Barmaid struck in head with beer glass at Edinburgh Oktoberfest

A barmaid working at the Edinburgh Oktoberfest event said she had a "lucky escape" after a German stein beer glass was thrown across a room and struck her in the head.

Anna Hume was knocked to the ground by the two-pint beer tumbler, which broke on impact, during the event in a tent next to Murrayfield Stadium.

The beer glass, which was thrown at Anna and broke when it struck her head. Pic: Rob Hume Facebook

It is thought the plastic beer glass may have been thrown from the VIP area which was about 15 metres away.

The 23-year-old was taken to the city's Royal Infirmary, where medics glued up a 2cm-deep cut to the back of her head.

The culprit has not been identified but a report has been made to police.

Speaking yesterday about what happened, Anna said: "I was just serving beers and was struck on the back of the head by something and felt a lot of wetness on my head before falling to the ground.

"I was still conscious but there was a lot of blood streaming down my face. It took about half an hour for the bleeding to stop."

Anna said that she was one of about 800 people in the room on Saturday night at about 9:30pm when the plastic stein glass, which was full, struck her in the back of the head.

She said that her girlfriend, who was with her, saw the stein strike her and they believe it may have come from the VIP area - a distance of about 15 metres away.

Anna, who reported the incident to police today, says the only other person who apparently saw what happened was a DJ at the event.

She went on: "I'm just a bit shocked that someone could do that in such a big crowd, where it's definitely going to hit someone.

"It's quite heinous. There was no regard for the consequences of their actions.

"It's unlucky it hit my head out of 800 people, but it's quite lucky it was just the back of my head. It's a bit of a lucky escape, it could have been a lot worse."

Her angry father, Rob Hume, has posted pictures on Facebook showing his daughter's injuries.

In a post on the social networking site, he said his daughter was not seriously hurt, adding: "Unfortunately the security team present were unable to identify the culprit but any information would be gratefully received.

"Fortunately no serious damage done, Anna will have a scar under the hairline and a sore head for a few days.

"Still can't understand the mentality of the person who did this. Anna was just doing her job."

Speaking today, he added: "In publicising this I hope that someone will come forward with information. It's very unlikely that someone will be caught over this, but hopefully they will feel ashamed for what they have done."

Event organiser Carsten Raun said: "We were very lucky that she was not badly hurt from this. It's simply unbelievable how irresponsible some people can be.

"I have done this for 10 years and never has anything like that happened."

The Oktoberfest event took place between Wednesday and Sunday.

Anna had been working for the last three days of the event. She usually works in a cafe but had found work at the Oktoberfest event through an agency app.