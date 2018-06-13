Bay City Roller Alan Longmuir ‘cleared to fly home’ after falling ill

Have your say

Bay City Roller Alan Longmuir has been cleared to fly home according to sources close to the guitarist.

A Facebook post on the theatre show page ‘I ran With The Gang: The Story of Original Bay City Roller Alan Longmuir’ confirmed that the 69-year-old had been cleared to fly home on an air ambulance.

It read “Alan has been cleared to fly and will be flown home in an Air Ambulance.

“Flight via New York to Glasgow and will take around 13/14 hours. “

It is understood the flight should leave Mexico later today or tomorrow.

Well wishes have poured in ever since it was reported that the former Roller had taken ill while on holiday in Mexico with his wife Eileen.