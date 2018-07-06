Bay City Rollers pay emotional tribute to Alan Longmuir

Have your say

LES McKeown’s Bay City Rollers kicked off an emotionally charged set tonight at Scotfest by celebrating the life and music of Alan Longmuir at the bash.

The band dedicated their set to the bassist, who died only last week.

The Bay City Rollers play in tribute to late bassist Alan Longmuir

Pictures of Alan and his bandmates having fun and joking at shows were projected during the timely tribute this evening at the two-day music festival at Ingliston.

The former rock star had died in hospital after contracting a bug on holiday in Cancun, Mexico.

Les said prior to the gig: “I won’t let him disappear. We all loved Alan, he was one of the original Rollers.

“He got on with everybody and everyone lit up when he strolled on to the stage. He was a laid back and cool guy.”

