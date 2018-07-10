‘Beautiful’ Luke Stewart loses battle with brain tumour

A brave Tranent boy has died after losing his fight against a rare brain tumour.

Luke Stewart was diagnosed with an aggressive rare brain tumour known as Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Giloma (DIPG) in January last year with doctors giving him just months to live.

His heartbroken parents Jennifer and Mark set up the JustGiving page Help Luke which raised an incredible £187,000, money which has been used to give their son ground-breaking treatment in Mexico to prolong his life.

Proud mum Jennifer, who has two other sons, Lewis, five, and Lochrin, two, said earlier this year that Luke’s tumour had shrunk to the extent that a No Evidence of Disease (NED) diagnosis was close.

The eight-year-old’s family broke the tragic news of his passing on social media, thanking those who helped to raise funds.

It reads: “I wish I wasn’t writing this extremely hard post.

“Our brave baby boy who fought harder than I’ve ever seen went to be a gorgeous Angel at 5.25am this morning.

“He was the toughest wee lad I’ve ever seen and tried to beat this monster for 19 months but his wee lungs couldn’t take anymore.

“He fought long and hard until the end I couldn’t be a prouder mummy. We feel blessed to have had such a beautiful child for 8.5 years of our lives.

“We are absolutely heartbroken but our beautiful boy is free from pain, able to run free and be a child again as he should be.

“I want to thank each and everyone of you for helping us on our journey & helping Luke in every possible way you could. Everything you did helped our family more than you could ever imagine.

“Luke will go on in everyone and we will make sure his legacy goes on.

“Thank you from all our family xxxx.”