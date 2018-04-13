Biffy Clyro announce Edinburgh gig

Biffy Clyro have announced their first acoustic album and a new tour that will see the band play the Usher Hall in Edinburgh.

The ‘MTV Unplugged: Live At Roundhouse London’ tour will come to the Capital on September 21st to celebrate the launch of their new album released in May.

Biffy playing in Edinburgh in 2011. Picture; Ian Georgeson

Recorded at London’s famous Roundhouse venue last year, the set represented the UK relaunch of the iconic MTV Unplugged series as Biffy follow in the footsteps of influential rock bands who had previously performed as part of the series, such as Nirvana, Oasis, Pearl Jam, R.E.M. and George Michael.

Edinburgh will be the only Scottish date for the band who will start the tour in Dublin, ending in London on September 24th.

Fan favourites such as Machines and Many of Horror are expected as well as an acoustic take on more aggressive Biffy Clyro songs such as ‘The Captain’ and ‘Bubbles’.

MTV will broadcast a global premiere of the Roundhouse performance on May 25th. Biffy Clyro ‘MTV Unplugged’ will premiere in the UK on Friday May 25th at 9pm on MTV and at 10pm on MTV Music.

The new album ‘MTV Unplugged: Live At Roundhouse London’ will be released on digital, CD, CD/DVD and a special vinyl/CD/DVD boxset.

Anyone who pre-orders the album from the official Biffy Clyro store will also receive a pre-sale code for the band’s MTV Unplugged tour giving them the best chance of making the gig in the Capital.

Tickets for the Edinburgh show go on general sale from Friday May 11th at 9am at www.livenation.co.uk/