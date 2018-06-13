Biker and vehicle involved in early morning Dalkeith crash

Salter's Road is closed in both directions following an earlier accident.
The A6094 Salter’s Road is closed in both directions between Musselburgh Road, Dalkeith and Cowpit Road following a crash involving a motorbike and a vehicle.

Police were called to the scene at around 4:20am this morning with the ambulance service also attending the scene.

It is understood that two people have been taken to hospital following the incident.

A number of drivers and the East Coast 140 service are being diverted as a result of the closure.

Drivers are being urged to plan ahead their route due to the closure and allow extra time if making a journey in the area.

The road is expected to remain closed for the next few hours.