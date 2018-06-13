Biker and vehicle involved in early morning Dalkeith crash

The A6094 Salter’s Road is closed in both directions between Musselburgh Road, Dalkeith and Cowpit Road following a crash involving a motorbike and a vehicle.
Police were called to the scene at around 4:20am this morning with the ambulance service also attending the scene.
It is understood that two people have been taken to hospital following the incident.
A number of drivers and the East Coast 140 service are being diverted as a result of the closure.
Drivers are being urged to plan ahead their route due to the closure and allow extra time if making a journey in the area.
The road is expected to remain closed for the next few hours.