Biker and vehicle involved in early morning Dalkeith crash

The A6094 Salter’s Road is closed in both directions between Musselburgh Road, Dalkeith and Cowpit Road following a crash involving a motorbike and a vehicle.

Police were called to the scene at around 4:20am this morning with the ambulance service also attending the scene.

It is understood that two people have been taken to hospital following the incident.

A number of drivers and the East Coast 140 service are being diverted as a result of the closure.

Drivers are being urged to plan ahead their route due to the closure and allow extra time if making a journey in the area.

The road is expected to remain closed for the next few hours.