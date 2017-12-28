Biker dad-of-two David McGarvey escaped death last year

AN EDINBURGH dad-of-two who was killed in an horrific Boxing Day motorcycle crash had escaped death once before, it has been revealed.

David McGarvey, 28, smashed into a parked car while out riding his Husqvarna motorbike at Duddingston Park on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the scene but the young dad-of-two sadly died on the scene from his injuries.

READ MORE: Dad-of-two killed in horror Boxing Day crash

Duddingston Park was closed for around five-and-a-half hours following the horror crash.

The exact circumstances of the crash have yet to be fully understood.

Friends and family have since taken to social media to remember the avid biker, who was dad to two young children.

Now it has been revealed that Mr McGarvey had survived a bad motorbike accident almost exactly a year before.

One picture posted online on 5 December 2016 shows that he was hospitalised after falling from his motorbike.

David was left needing surgery and had a lengthy stay in hospital.

In response to a friend’s comment, David joked he would “walk to work” from now on.

Speaking to the Daily Record, an unnamed friend of the family David had been left undeterred by his close shave: “David was motorbike daft. He loved biking and had suffered a bad accident last year, in December, and needed surgery.

“He was in hospital for a wee while and then had a few weeks of rehab. It didn’t put him off riding though and he still loved going out on his bikes. He was some guy.

“It’s heartbreaking for his children who are both still very young and even more so at this time of the year. His family are in bits. It’s really tragic.”

A fundraising effort for the family has been set-up in the wake of the horrendous crash. Paul David Henderson, who created a go fund me page with a target of £1,000, wrote: “David McGarvey was one of them guys that put you first!

“Absolute gentleman that would do anything for anybody!! So it would be nice to give him something back as I’m sure he would do for anybody else.”

Donations can be made at www.gofundme.com/raising-funds-for-david-mcgarvey.