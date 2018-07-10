Biker ‘in critical condition’ following City Bypass crash

A biker has been taken to hospital and is understood to be in a critical condition following an accident on the City Bypass last night.

The 37-year-old was injured following the incident at 8:45pm on Tuesday evening.

As a result of the accident, the City Bypass was closed westbound between Sheriffhall Roundabout and Gilmerton junction until around 11pm.

The biker was rushed to the ERI before being transferred to the Western General having sustained serious injuries.

A Honda CBF is understood to have been involved in the incident, with eyewitnesses stuck in traffic on the bypass telling the Evening News that there were at least three ambulances and four police cars in attendance.

It is understood that multiple vehicles, including a motorcycle, were involved in the collision.