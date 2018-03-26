Bill Murray to appear on stage in Edinburgh

HOLLYWOOD legend Bill Murray is to appear on stage in Edinburgh - in a new classical music and spoken word show he is taking around the world.

The Ghostbusters and Groundhog Day star will recite and sing experts of classic American literature and musical standards in the city this summer.

The 67-year-old, who was nominated for an Oscar for Lost in Translation, is expected to cast new light on the work of Ernest Hemingway, Walt Whitman, Mark Twain, George Gershwin and Leonard Bernstein.

The show at the Festival Theatre on 18 June is one of only two UK shows Murray is staging as part his tour with cellist Jan Vogler.

Speaking about the collaboration last year, Murray was famously spotted on a walkabout at Edinburgh Castle six years ago during a visit to Scotland to take part in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship golf contest in St Andrews.

