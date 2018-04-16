‘Bizarre’ Aldi petition rejected by Government

A bizarre petition calling on Aldi to slow down scanning at its checkout lanes has been rejected by the Government.

The petition, which obtained enough signatures to reach parliament, called on slower scanning at all Aldi stores to “make it easier for us to pack items”

It’s a common experience now to be rushed at Aldi while cashiers launch our food items through at a rate we can’t keep up with and then ask us for money while we are scrambling to organize a huge pile of food in time,”

The petition was rejected by the Government,as “it’s about something that the UK Government or Parliament is not responsible for”

It has been suggested that staff at stores have incentives for being quick with Aldi stating that staff are encouraged to be as efficient as possible, which in turn helps keep prices low.

Indeed, Aldi claimed their checkouts at 40% faster than other supermarkets.

Responding the petition however, they accepted that some people may need to pack at different speeds and that checkout assistants are trained to alter the rate at which they scan so that they match the pace of the shopper.