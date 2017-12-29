Blaze breaks out at tenement on Clerk Street

Have your say

EMERGENCY services were called to a tenement fire on Clerk Street this afternoon.

At 2:18pm a call was put in to the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to inform them of a fire at a block of flats on Clerk Street.

Four fire appliances were at the scene. Picture: Lori McKeating

Multiple fire engines rushed to the scene and extinguished a fire in a tenement stairwell.

There have been no casualties.

The road is not closed but motorists and bus passengers have been told to expect long delays while emergency services remain at the scene.

A spokeswoman said: The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 2.18pm on Friday, December 29 to reports of a fire at a block of flats in Edinburgh.

“Operations Control immediately mobilised four fire appliances to the four storey building at Clerk Street.

“Firefighters used powerful water jets to extinguish the fire in the stairwell.”

“Crews remain on scene ensuring the area is made safe.”

A shop worker on South Clerk Street said: “I think there’s something wrong on Clerk Street, I can see a lot of emergency vehicles – around five.

“The road isn’t closed but cars seem to be held up.”