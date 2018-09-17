Body discovered near George Watson’s College

The body of man has been discovered on playing fields near to George Watson’s College.

Police have confirmed that they responded to the discovery of a body of a man in the Myreside playing fields area around 9.40 this morning.

Officers are treating the death as unexplained, but not suspicious.

A cordon is in place at the scene with inquires ongoing. A spokesperson for George Watson’s College said the school is open as normal.

In a statement, they said: “Earlier this morning a member of our staff discovered the body of an adult male on the edge of the school’s campus at Myreside

“The emergency services are in attendance, and accordingly cordons are in place at the scene. The school’s response is being led by the Principal, Melvyn Roffe.

“The school continues to operate as normal.

“Given the nature of the circumstances, we cannot comment any further at this time.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police in Edinburgh responded to the Myreside Road area at around 9.40am on Monday 17th September following the discovery of a man’s body.

“The death is being treated as unexplained, but not suspicious, and inquiries are continuing.”

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital