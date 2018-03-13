Bomb squad called to ‘suspicious item’ at Edinburgh bus stop

Have your say

THE bomb squad has been called to a bus shelter after a suspicious item was discovered.

Police have closed off part of Newhaven Road after the item was reported to officers this evening.

An Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team has rushed to the scene.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police in Edinburgh were called to Newhaven Road at around 5.45pm following reports of a suspicious item found at a bus stop.

“A cordon is currently in place as we await EOD assessment of the item. The public are thanked for their cooperation.”

