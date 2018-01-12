Bomb squad carry out ‘controlled explosion’ near Edinburgh Castle

A bomb squad carried out a controlled explosion after a suspicious package was found near Edinburgh Castle last night.

King’s Stables Road and Castle Terrace were cordoned off last night after the discovery was made just after 5:30pm.

The package was found on King’s Stable Road with police and a team from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit sent to the scene.

As part of the investigation Castle Terrace, as well Parts of Princes Street Gardens were closed.

A spokeswoman said they did not believe the item posed any danger to the public, however confirmed that a controlled explosion was carried out.

Writing on social media, their control room confirmed: “A small controlled explosion was carried out at 8.10pm however, further action still needs to be carried out at the scene.”

Princes Street Garden West remains closed to pedestrians with Castle Terrace now reopened.

Police are appealing for anyone with information that can assist officers with their enquiries.

Members of the public who may have any information are being asked to contact 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting Inc 2500 of 11 January.