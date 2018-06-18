Bonnyrigg Rose & Whitehill Welfare to contest Shaun Woodburn Memorial Cup

Have your say

Bonnyriggg Rose and Whitehill Welfare will contest the Shaun Woodburn Memorial Cup next month.

Woodburn turned out for both clubs during his football career.

Shaun, centre, in action for Bonnyrigg Rose. Picture: Ian Georgeson

The 30-year-old father-of-one was killed as he celebrated New Year in 2017 in Leith with friends including Hibs midfielder Danny Swanson.

Whitehill will host the match at their Ferguson Park home in Rosewell, with Bonnyrigg making the short trip to play their near neighbours on July 22, kick off at 2pm.

A statement from Whitehill read: “We can confirm that on Sunday 22nd July ourselves and Bonnyrigg Rose will contest The Shaun Woodburn Memorial Cup.

“We will have further details as soon as we get them but please save the date and spread the word for what we hope will be a great day in memory of Shaun.”

Last month, a memorial match for Woodburn was held on Leith Links, with a Hibs Legends side featuring former Easter Road favourites Garry O’Connor and Derek Riordan taking on a team made up of Shaun’s former Leith Athletic teammates.

The game was also used as a fundraiser for Street Soccer Scotland, the charity chosen by Shaun’s family to honour his legacy.

