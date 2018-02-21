Boroughmuir High evacuated on day it opens for first time

Have your say

PUPILS were evacuated from a new school by firefighters on the day it opened for lessons.

Firefighters were called to Boroughmuir High School at around 11am today after the alarm was raised.

Three fire engines attended the scene and pupils were evacuated from the 1,165 capacity Edinburgh school - but it was soon established it was a false alarm.

A council source said: “The alarm went off at around 11am. Staff and pupils were evacuated but returned 20 minutes later. It was just a false alarm, nothing to do with the pupils.”

Boroughmuir High School has been plagued by delays and was originally said to open in August 2016 but pupils were only welcomed into the school on Wednesday.

Pupils were welcomed into the revamped school following the February mid-term break. The building work has been completed following an 18-month delay.