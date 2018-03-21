Boroughmuir High School nominated for national architecture award

Have your say

Boroughmuir High School has been named on a 25-strong shortlist for a national architecture award.

The high school has been shortlisted by the Royal Incorporation of Architects in Scotland (RIAS) as part of a shortlist for its 2018 awards.

Boroughmuir High School has been nominated for a national award. Picture; Jon Savage

In total, 76 entries were put forward for an award for architecture across Scotland.

READ MORE: Video: Is this Scotland’s best school football pitch?

Of the 25 shortlist, 6 buildings are nominated for an award.

As well as Boroughmuir High School, Bath Street Collective Custom Build, Leith Fort, McEwan Hall, Oriam and St Cecilia’s Hall Concert Room and Music Museum were all shortlisted.

Stewart Henderson, president of the RIAS, commented: “When shortlisting this year’s entries for awards the panel were struck by the continuing high standard of submissions. The quality of architecture being produced the length and breadth of the country is hugely impressive. Practices, large and small, continue to demonstrate the strength and purpose of the profession in Scotland.”

The shortlisted entries for 2018 are as follows:

An Crùbh, Isle of Skye (£1.8m) - WT Architecture for Camuscross & Duisdale Initiative

Barmulloch Residents Centre, Glasgow (£1.5m) - Collective Architecture for Barmulloch Community Development Company

Bath Street Collective Custom Build, Edinburgh (£883k) - John Kinsley Architects for Bath Street Collective Custom Build Ltd

The Black Shed, Isle of Skye - Mary Arnold-Forster Architect for a private client

Boroughmuir High School, Edinburgh (£26.3m) - Allan Murray Architects Ltd for Children & Families Department, City of Edinburgh

Clydebank Leisure Centre, West Dunbartonshire (£21.9m) - Kennedy FitzGerald Architects LLP for West Dunbartonshire Council

Clydeside Distillery, Glasgow (£4.27m) - Hypostyle Architects for Morrison Glasgow Distillers Ltd.

Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary, Dumfries (£212m) - Ryder Architecture for NHS Dumfries and Galloway

The Engine Shed, Stirling (£5.3m) - HES with Reiach and Hall Architects

Falls of Shin, Sutherland (£950k) - CH Architecture Ltd for Kyle for Sutherland Development Trust

The Garment Factory, Glasgow - Morgan McDonnell Architecture Ltd for Castleforge Partners

Guardswell Farm, Perthshire - Ben Scrimgeour Building Workshop for Guardswell Farm

The Hawkhead Centre, Paisley - Page \ Park Architects for Scottish War Blinded

Humpty House, Angus - Ben Scrimgeour Building Workshop for a private client

Leith Fort, Edinburgh (£11.6m) - Collective Architecture & Malcolm Fraser Architects for Port of Leith Housing Association / City of Edinburgh Council

Lochside House, West Highlands - Haysom Ward Miller Architects for a private client

McEwan Hall, Edinburgh - LDN Architects for The University of Edinburgh

Muirfield (Community Enterprise Centre), Cumbernauld (£6.5m) - Collective Architecture for North Lanarkshire Council

Nucleus, The Nuclear Decommissioning Authority and Caithness Archive, Wick -Reiach and Hall Architects for The Nuclear Decommissioning Authority

Oriam – Scotland’s Sports Performance Centre, Edinburgh (£24m) - Reiach and Hall Architects for Oriam – Scotland’s Sports Performance Centre

Pairc Niseaboist and Talla na Mara, Isle of Harris (combined £2.4m) - Rural Design for West Harris Trust

Perth Theatre (£11.38m) - Richard Murphy Architects Ltd for Horsecross Arts Ltd

Ripple Retreat, Callander - Kettle Collective for Its Good 2 Give

Saltcoats Town Hall, North Ayrshire (£3m) - McLean Architects for North Ayrshire Council

St Cecilia’s Hall Concert Room and Music Museum, Edinburgh - Page \ Park Architects for The University of Edinburgh

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital