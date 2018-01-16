Boy charged over alleged motorcycle disorder in Edinburgh

A TEENAGER has been charged by police in connection with motorcycle disorder that took place in the Capital over the weekend.

A 15-year-old boy has been charged following reports of a series of motorcycle disorder incidents involving off-road motorcycles, which took place in the Drylaw, Portobello, Leith, City Centre, Dalkeith Road and Craigmillar areas.

Two members of the public were injured on Ferry Road, resulting in them sustaining minor injuries. There was also significant damage caused to the Jack Kane Sports Centre in Niddrie.

As previously reported by the Edinburgh Evening News, have been linked to a tribute “ride out” to dead biker David McGarvey.

A report will be sent to the Children’s Reporter. A 24-year-old man has also been reported for warrant to the Procurator Fiscal in connection with this activity.

A dedicated team of uniform, CID and roads policing officers continue to investigate these incidents and they are currently following several positive lines of inquiry.

Officers are still keen to speak to witnesses and would encourage anyone who has not previously been in contact with police to get in touch with officers.

Chief Inspector Gill Geany of Edinburgh Division said: “This type of anti-social behaviour is completely unacceptable and we are dedicated to holding those who were involved in this criminality at the weekend to account.

“We are conducting an active investigation into these events and I would particularly encourage anyone with video or mobile phone footage of any of these incidents to make contact with us.

“This behaviour is not at all reflective of the motorcycle community in Edinburgh and the Lothians. As a city we cannot tolerate motorcycle criminality in our communities. It is not only anti-social, it puts lives at risk.

“We will continue to work tirelessly in our effort to track down outstanding suspects for motorcycle crimes.

“However, if we are to tackle these ongoing incidents we need the support of the local community. We would appeal to the people of Edinburgh to work with us in order to help us bring those responsible for these crimes to justice.”

Those wishing to speak to officers can do so via 101, quoting incident number 1466 of January 13, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.