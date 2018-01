A breakdown on the A720 Edinburgh Bypass at the Sheriffhall Roundabout has been cleared.

Traffic was already suffering due to a breakdown on the bypass at 7:45am, however, a second breakdown at the roundabout 30 minutes later added to congestion.

However, the breakdown has now been cleared, however traffic is back to Millerhill.

There are a number of delays across the city with today marking the return of many schools and people heading to work for the first time since the New Year.