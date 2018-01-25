BrewDog giving Edinburgh customers chance to win year’s supply of beer

BrewDog are giving Edinburgh customers the chance to win a year’s supply of beer to celebrate the opening of their new bar in Edinburgh.

The giveaway is to celebrate the opening of BrewDog Lothian Road, the second bar from the craft beer makers in Edinburgh.

To mark the opening, BrewDog will be offering a year’s supply of beer in a raffle during its public opening at 12:00pm on Friday, 26th January.

The bar will offer up to 20 beers on tap and offer the type of food that the company is famed for including burgers and wings.

The bar will also feature a sheltered outside drinking space.

BrewDog opened its first bar in Edinburgh in 2011. At the time, it offered a 20 percent lifetime discount to anyone who got a tattoo of the BrewDog logo.

BrewDog cofounder James Watt said: “Our Lothian Road venue adds a new dimension to Edinburgh’s already lively craft beer scene. A city that sees over 10 million visitors pass through each year deserves more venues in which to indulge in the incredible world of craft beer and carefully-curated food menus.

“We couldn’t be happier with the central location and we look forward to welcoming residents and visitors to the latest outpost for unapologetic, awesome and flavoursome craft beer.”

**Please note an earlier version of this story said that the first 100 people were to be given a year’s supply of beer. This has since been changed following additional information from Brewdog.**