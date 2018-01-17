Britain’s cheapest major supermarket has been revealed

Have your say

Which has revealed their cheapest supermarket of the year.

Morrisons has been declared Britain’s cheapest supermarket in 2017.

The discount store beat off stiff competition from Asda, which won the title in 2016.

According to consumer affairs group Which? the supermarket came out cheapest across a range of 75 day-to-day products.

The Consumers’ Association tracked the costs of 75 products across six supermarkets that sell all of the items: Asda, Morrisons, Ocado, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Waitrose.

Using data taken from MySupermarket, experts calculated the average price of the products across the year.

They also tracked how much a monthly shop would cost across the supermarkets.

READ MORE: Store named Supermarket of the Year for third year running

Morrisons came out as best value by both measures – providing the cheapest shop in seven months of 2017.

Meanwhile Waitrose ranked as the most expensive supermarket.

Morrisons came out as best value by both measures – providing the cheapest shop in seven months of 2017.

Meanwhile Waitrose ranked as the most expensive supermarket.

READ MORE: Supermarket meal deals ‘contain up to 30 teaspoons of sugar

Growth in discount stores Aldi, Lidl and other similar discount stores weren’t included in the comparison as they do not include the branded household products used to compare prices.

That hasn’t stopped their market share growing in recent years, though, as customers turn to more affordable alternatives.

Aldi saw its best Christmas on record in December as it moved into ‘luxury’ products that attracted customers who traditionally shopped in the big six. Lidl recently overtook Waitrose in market share, accounting for 5.2 per cent of sales, compared to Waitrose 5.1 per cent.

However it seems that when it comes to rating your favourite supermarket, Waitrose and Iceland do better than these results suggest.