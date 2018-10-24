Brunch in Edinburgh - here are 10 of the best places to try out

Weekend brunch is becoming more and more fashionable, especially with late-risers and those who are frequently recovering from a big night out.

Edinburgh has so many options to choose from, but here is a selection of some of the best places in town...

Some porridge dishes from the Broughton Deli and Cafe. Pic: Broughton Deli and Cafe Facebook

Finn and Bear

Their brunch menu is packed full of variety. The cooked breakfast comes with everything you'd expect and there's a variety of add-ons, which include Stornoway black pudding, haggis and fresh chorizo. There's also an appealing vegetarian cooked breakfast which includes the likes of fried halloumi, paprika roasted tomatoes and a tattie scone.

The 'Sunshine on Leith' is another standout dish and is made up of cajun sweet potato, paprika and thyme tomatoes, grilled courgette, smashed avocado and two poached eggs.

For something that little bit more unusual, try the hand-caught Uist crab with avocado, mango and pineapple salsa and a poached egg.

If you're after something sweeter, try the French toast with fresh blueberries, bluberry compote and maple syrup.

Visit: 58 The Shore, EH6 6RB, 0131 555 4636, www.facebook.com/pg/finnandbear/menu/

Dishoom

Since opening on Edinburgh's St Andrew Square in early 2017, Dishoom has become the Indian of choice with the capital's foodies, building a reputation from its warm service and flavoursome small plates inspired by the subcontinent's street food culture.

But you can also choose from a raft of delightful brunch dishes up until 11.45am.

Traditional butties are replaced with freshly baked naan rolls filled with bacon, sausage or egg - and the porridge has a date and banana twist.

For a larger meal, try the 'big Bombay' which consists of spiced scrambled eggs, smoked streaky bacon, peppery pork sausages, masala baked beans and grilled tomato and mushrooms.

Afternoon risers will also be able to choose from a range of appetising small plates such as vegetable samosas, spicy lamb chops and masala prawns.

Visit: 3a St Andrew Square, EH2 2BD, 0131 202 6406, www.dishoom.com/edinburgh/

The Gardener's Cottage

Situated at the foot of Calton Hill, this 1830s-built cottage was transformed into a high-end restaurant dedicated to seasonal cooking in 2012.

Their sample brunch menu includes various delicious offerings, ranging from a bread and pastry basket with homemade butter and jam to a wild boar sausage sandwich with poached egg and Hollandaise.

You can also opt for the fully cooked breakfast or Arbroath kipper and poached eggs.

Just be aware, the prices are a little higher here.

Visit: 1 Royal Terrace Gardens, London Rd, EH7 5DX, 0131 677 0244, www.thegardenerscottage.co/

Urban Angel

With an environmentally conscious ethos, effortlessly cool eatery Urban Angel focuses on sourcing fresh, seasonal produce. Their all-day brunch menu boasts Arbroath smokies, French toast, oatmeal and breakfast smoothies, along with plenty of options for add-ons like haggis (veggie as well), black pudding, smoked salmon or the more interesting spinach, nutmeg and lime.

Urban Angel notably prides itself on their vegetarian, vegan and gluten free options - boring veggie alternatives are not a thing here.

This place is very popular, so make sure you’re prepared to queue for your weekend brunch.

Visit: 121 Hanover Street, EH2 1DJ, 0131 225 6215, www.urban-angel.co.uk/

Treacle

Treacle on Broughton Street is a bar and kitchen serving up an adventurous yet modestly priced menu. The slick finish of the restaurant, with its leather quilted bar and vibrantly coloured walls, has made it a regular haunt for families and young professionals alike.

Their delicious breakfast/brunch menu is available until 12pm Mon-Fri but runs up until 4pm at the weekends.

It includes Belgian waffles and a full Scottish breakfast, as well as some exciting Asian inspired dishes. Why not opt for the breakfast Ban Xeo - pancake with scrambled egg, avocado, soya bean, tomatoes, green onions and red chilli? Or the breakfast 'bibimbap' of two fried eggs, hot smoked salmon, green onions, brown rice and house batch curry oil?

Visit: 39-41, Broughton St, EH1 3JU, 0131 557 0627, www.treacleedinburgh.co.uk/food.htm

The Pantry

If you aren’t a meat eater and you’ve grown tired of the same old veggie alternatives, The Pantry in Stockbridge is the brunch destination for you.

Standout dishes include the preserved lemon and chickpea tagine with Harissa marinated crispy fried halloumi with tumeric and poached eggs, or the appetising full meat or vegetarian breakfasts which are served up until 11am. There's also a plethora of beautiful salads and soups to choose from and more varieties of eggs benedict on offer than you can imagine.

Mini plates, maybe for those who are feeling a little more tender, include sausages and beans on toast, hummus with salad and dipping bread or a cheese/ham bap with mini tomatoes and crisps.



Visit: 1 North West Circus Place, EH3 6ST, 0131 629 0206, www.thepantryedinburgh.co.uk/

Taste of Italy

A casual all day dining experience with authentic Italian food, Taste of Italy is a fantastic place to visit for some tasty brunch in a relaxed setting.

Their menu is simple but varied and offers great value at low prices. Items range from porridge and fruit salads to breakfast rolls, chocolate croissants and omelettes. And for just £6.95 you can get stuck into a full Scottish breakfast.

Another great thing about Taste of Italy is the friendly waiting staff. If you're suffering, they'll be sure to help bring a smile to your face.

Visit: 9 Baxter's Place, EH1 3AF, 0131 557 9998, www.vittoriagroup.co.uk/tasteofitaly/

Montpeliers

Beautifully presented, and with plenty of seating both inside and out, Montpeliers in Bruntsfield is a brunch institution in the city, and popular with everyone from students to families.

If you have a sweet tooth, their caramelised banana pancakes with butterscotch sauce and creme fraiche will provide the sugar hit you need. For some slightly more serious eating, go for the aptly named Full Monty, featuring everything from chargrilled chicken and Ayrshire bacon to Scottish minute steak and haggis.

The breakfast and lunch items are served up until 5pm.



Visit: 159-161 Bruntsfield Place, EH10 4DG, 0131 229 3115 www.montpeliersedinburgh.co.uk/

Smoke Stack

Serving brunch from 9am to 4pm at the weekends and till noon on weekdays, Smoke Stack are Edinburgh’s waffle specialists, and their offerings certainly aren’t run of the mill. The huevos racheros waffles topped with salsa, black beans, monterey jack cheese and a fried egg are a stand out, and go perfectly with a freshly made smoothie.

If you're feeling really hungry, you could go for the £15.95 steak and eggs - an 8oz rump steak with two fried eggs, chips and garlic butter.

Situated on bustling Broughton Street, the floor-to-ceiling windows at the front of the restaurant provide great people watching opportunities while you eat.

Visit: 53-55 Broughton St, EH1 3RJ, 0131 556 6032, www.smokestack.org.uk/menus.htm

Broughton Deli and Cafe

Located on Barony Street in Edinburgh's East End, this deli and cafe does a wonderful cooked breakfast with some of the best tattie scones around.

Their brunch menu, which runs until 2pm on weekdays and 3pm on weekends, boasts a mixture of traditional and quirky dishes with a focus on sourcing fresh ingredients.

Among the more exotic dishes is the shakshuka, a North African tomato, pepper and chilli dish with fried eggs, Harissa yoghurt and warm roti (flat bread). Other interesting dishes on offer include a breakfast lamb kofta with Harissa yoghurt, greens, nut dukkah (an Egyptian condiment) and herbs.

You can also choose from steak or veggie tacos or Japaense style chicken or veggie Ramen soups. For something sweeter, choose from a selection of crepes and cakes.

Visit: 7 Barony St, EH3 6PD, 0131 558 7111, www.broughton-deli.co.uk/