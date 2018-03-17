Early opening date for Chop House Bruntsfield

Have your say

Top Edinburgh steak restaurant Chop House is set to open the doors to its third location earlier than planned.

The latest addition to the Chop House family in Bruntsfield will now welcome diners from this Monday (19 March) instead of the previously scheduled launch date of Friday, 23 March.

Chop House posted the news on their social media pages on Saturday morning, much to the delight of Edinburgh food lovers.

Joining the first two restaurants in Leith and The Arches on Market Street, Chop House Bruntsfield will serve up British beef, dry-aged and butchered in-house.

Managing director Mark Fraser said: “Opening a third Chop House in our home city is an exciting prospect.

“The brand has its roots in Leith, where we became part of the local community, and for me Bruntsfield has a similar feel.

“There’s great buzz to the area with an eclectic mix of independent shops, cafes and bars.

“There’s a real neighbourhood feel and we can’t wait to become part of it.”

Open seven days a week, Chop House Bruntsfield will bring its unique casual dining experience focused on steak and cocktails to a new side of the city.

Known for its sociable style of dining, Chop House serves large cuts of beef, sharing starters and enticing side dishes designed to be enjoyed by the whole table.

The new restaurant will be split over two levels with views across The Meadows and Bruntsfield Links.

On ground level, a custom-made bar takes centre stage and offers the perfect place to enjoy a drink or dine. The bar will also serve oysters, freshly shucked, alongside champagne or a classic cocktail.

The lower level will house an intimate dining space with seating for 40 alongside the Captain’s Table.

Opening 19 March, Chop House, 88 Bruntsfield Place, Weekdays noon-late, Weekends 10am-late, chophousesteak.co.uk

