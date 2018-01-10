Calls for Avengers: Infinity War premiere to be held in Edinburgh

Disney have been urged to hold a film premiere in Edinburgh for the new Avengers film that was shot and filmed in the Capital.

Film Edinburgh are hoping for a similar style event to the one seen for the release of T2 Trainspotting and have described the prospect of a big scale Edinburgh premiere as ‘the perfect way to mark the city’s contribution.’

Speaking to Forth One, manager Rosie Ellison said that the idea of a big-scale Edinburgh premiere for the Disney film was feasible following the success of the T2 event, and that it would be apt given the role the city played in hosting the film.

She said: “They tried pretty much every restaurant in town, they were all zipping off to play golf, the reports back say they’d love to come back again.

“Given that Disney are used to doing it in the UK, a hop up from London to Edinburgh is a very short distance.”

One of the directors behind the new Avengers movie even hinted that an Edinburgh world premiere could be on the cards back in May 2017.

Anthony Russo stated that he would love to return to Edinburgh.

Speaking in May he said: “We haven’t got to the point where we can have specific plans about this yet, but I am definitely hoping that we do a very special premiere in Edinburgh.

“I can’t promise that – we have to work through it with Marvel and Disney – but that is an experience we would love to have.

“Edinburgh is one of the most beautiful cities I have ever visited – it’s very intoxicating for me.”

Filming for the blockbuster took place across the Capital including on the Royal Mile and Waverley Station as well as a vast warehouse on Edinburgh’s waterfront in Leith.

In total, cast and crew were filming in the Capital for over 6 weeks.

The film, which is thought to be the most expensive film ever made, is set to be released in April.