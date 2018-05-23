Campaigners win fight against plans for Corstorphine block of flats

Have your say

Controversial plans for a five-storey block of flats in Corstorphine have been refused by the city council’s planning department.

Developers Dandara had submitted an application to knock down an existing office building at 33 Pinkhill to make way for 51 apartments.

Despite opposition, the plans had been recommended for approval by council chiefs ahead of today’s development management sub-committee meeting.

However members of the committee have overruled the decision and refused the application highlighting concerns of the height of the multi-storey development.

The news has come to the joy of campaigners who highlighted a range of issues concerning parking, traffic and road safety.

