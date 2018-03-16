Cancer survivor won’t miss dream 6 Nations trip after airline u-turn

AN INSPIRATIONAL cancer survivor today flew out on a dream trip to watch Scotland play rugby in Rome on Saturday after an airline agreed to alter the surname on her flight ticket following a campaign from the Edinburgh Evening News.

Alison Tait, 48, planned the trip with her friend Susan Cameron, 51, to celebrate after they both completed rigorous bouts of treatment for breast cancer last year.

But mum of one Alison, from Edinburgh, also came through a divorce at the same time and while the name on her passport is now Tait, her Lufthansa tickets were booked under her married name of Bell.

Despite countless phone calls, the trip looked to be doomed after travel agent travelup and airline Lufthansa refused to change the name on the tickets -- but the alteration was made at the eleventh hour and new tickets were despatched.

Alison was one of the “inspirational women” who successfully battled to have cancer drug Kadcyla approved for use in Scotland last year.

Speaking while sipping Champagne at the bar in Edinburgh Airport, she said: “We’re delieghted to be on our way.

“Now all we need is a Scotland win in Rome.”

Bank project manager Alison was diagnosed with breast cancer in August 2016. She underwent nine cycles of chemotherapy, during which she became close friends with fellow project manager Susan, who was also receiving treatment.

The rugby fans decided that when their treatment was complete, they would celebrate by going to Italy to watch their sporting heroes in the final round of this season’s Six Nations tournament.

The £300 flights were bought through travelup in September last year, and the pair looked forward to their weekend until the problem emerged.

Alison said: “Susan and I had both come through the worst of our treatment so we just thought it would be a lovely thing to do.

“Cancer treatment is tough -- you lose all your hair and the rest of it -- but when you start to get back on your feet and look and feel a bit more like yourself, it’s good to have something to look forward to.”

Alison also thanked travelup and Lufthansa for changing the tickets.

