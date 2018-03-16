Car and front door set alight as police probe suspicious fire

Have your say

POLICE have launched an investigation after a car and the door of a home were set on fire.

The fire took place at around 12.45am on Friday 16 March in South Village, Pumpherston.

A Peugeot 206 and the door of a home were both set alight before being extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

Inquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Detective Constable Barry Carlin from Livingston CID, said: “Thankfully, no one was injured as a result of this incident, however, the consequences could have been far more severe had the fires spread.

“We’re urging anyone who remembers seeing any suspicious activity in South Village during the early hours of Friday morning to contact police immediately.

“In addition, we are also requesting that members of the public who can help us identify the culprits get in touch.”

Anyone with information can contact Livingston CID via 101, quoting incident number 077 of 16th March, or report this anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

