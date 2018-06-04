Car keys targeted in East Calder house break ins

Police in West Lothian are appealing for witnesses afer two cars were stolen during a housebreaking in East Calder.

At around 11.50pm on Sunday 3rd June, entry was forced to an address in Langton Crescent and keys were stolen to a black Audi A3 and a black BMW 320.

The vehicles were also then taken and inquiries are continuing to trace those responsible and establish the whereabouts of the cars.

The Audi has registration number ST18 NCY and the BMW has registration number SV66 XSG.

Constable Shaun Conway from the Community Investigation Unit said: “These are two extremely expensive high-performance vehicles and at this time we’re working to establish if they have been stolen for personal use, profit or to commit further crimes.

“Any one who believes they have seen either car since Sunday evening, or who remembers seeing anything suspicious within Langton Crescent should contact police immediately.

“Similarly, if you have any other information relevant to this investigation then please also get in touch.”

Those with information can contact the West Lothian Community Investigation Unit via 101 and quote incident number 633 of the 4th June. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.