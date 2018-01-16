Car skids off Edinburgh road as Scotland snow warning raised to amber

It was a lucky escape for one motorist this morning after their car skidded off the road and ended up on top of a road sign amid ongoing snowy conditions.

Police were called to the incident on Hermitage Drive near the Hermitage of Braid estate at about 8.50am.

They said the road had been closed but thankfully there had not been any injuries.

It comes as the Met Office today upped its snow warning from yellow to amber as drivers across Edinburgh and the Lothians were faced with hazardous conditions as they headed out to work.

Forecasters have said there could be up to 10cm of snow at low level and warned of the possibility of vehicles becoming stranded, power outages and villages being cut off.

The “be prepared” alert covers parts of the Central Belt and southern Scotland from 3pm until 8am tomorrow.

However, snow showers are now expected to continue across the whole country away from east coast until late on Friday.

A separate wind warning has also been issued, for gusts up to 80mph tomorrow night.