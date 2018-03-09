Casting call for BBC drama ‘Clique’ in Edinburgh this weekend

Budding young male actors are being sought for the second series of Edinburgh-set BBC drama, Clique.

The broadcasting company are casting for lead male roles in the hit thriller series set and filmed in the capital.

In an online advertisement, BBC Three say they are looking for young men aged between 18 and 23 “who have the acting ability to hold their own as a lead”, although previous professional acting experience is not necessary.

The casting call will take place on Saturday, 10 March at 10am-3pm at the Radisson Blu hotel on the High Street in Edinburgh. Applicants are asked to bring a passport or valid ID, must be 18-years-old by 23 April 2018 and no older than 23.

Created by Skins writer Jess Brittain, Clique is a sinister six-part series which tells the story of a group of “alpha female” university students in Edinburgh who become involved in a dark mystery linked to the business Solasta Finances.

Following a dramatic finale, series two will see protagonist Holly McStay (Synnove Karlsen) meet a new clique of smart and magnetic young men take an interest in her, and it’s not before long she finds herself heading down another rabbit hole.

After the huge success of series one - which first aired on BBC iPlayer in 2017 - a second series was commissioned by BBC Three in January 2018 with filming due to start in the Spring.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital