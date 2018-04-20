CCTV appeal after cash register stolen from Sheriffhall Cafe

Police have issued CCTV images in an appeal for information following the theft of a cash register from a Dalkeith cafe.

Police in Midlothian have released images of a male that officers believe may be able to assist them with their investigation.

Do you know this man?

The incident took place at Sheriffhall Café, Campend Farm in Dalkeith at around 4.15am on Wednesday February 21.

The cash register and contents were stolen from the cafe.

Officers are keen to speak to the male shown in the images. He is described as white, in his late teens, around 5”7 in height and of slim build.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing a distinctive hooded puffer jacket with an emblem on left chest and cotton style jogging bottoms.

Police Constable Jordan Stevenson of Musselburgh CIU said: “I’d urge anyone who may recognise the male pictured, or who has any other information which may be able to assist with the investigation, to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 0324 of 21st February 2018.

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.