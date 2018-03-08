CCTV appeal after cigarettes stolen from Edinburgh shop

POLICE have released CCTV of a suspect after cigarettes were stolen from an Edinburgh shop.

Officers are investigating the robbery, which took place at Day-Today in Boswall Parkway shortly after 2pm on April 4, 2017, when a small quantity of cigarettes were stolen.

Police Scotland have launched a CCTV appeal

The man pictured is described as white, in his 20s, around 5ft 5ins to 7ins tall, with a local accent, wearing a dark-coloured top and bottoms, a grey hooded top underneath, a beanie-style hat and a scarf partially covering his face.

Detective Constable Jeanette McCulloch of Corstorphine Police Station said: “We’re appealing for the public’s help to identify this man, who we believe may be able to help with our enquiries.

“Anyone with information about this incident, or who recognises him, is urged to contact either us or the charity Crimestoppers in anonymity.”

