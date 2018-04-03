CCTV appeal after Restalrig attempted robbery

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to following an attempted robbery in Restalrig.

The Sahib Store on Restalrig Road was targeted by a would-be robber on Sunday 25 March.

Police wish to speak to the man pictured.

A 56-year-old man was working behind the counter when a male entered the shop at around 8pm and tried to rob money from the till.

Officers believe the male pictured can assist with this investigation and anyone who recognises him is asked to come forward.

The man is described as being of mixed race, 5ft 10ins tall with a slim build and wearing dark clothing, grey trainers and had a nose ring.

Detective Constable Peter Gilzean from the Violence Reduction Unit at Gayfield Police Station said: “This was a frightening experience for the shopkeeper and we are continuing with our inquiries.

“If you believe you can help identify the male pictured then please contact police immediately.”

Those with information can contact the VRU at Gayfield Police Station via 101 and quote incident number 3531 of the 25th March. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital

Know someone that makes a difference in our community? Nominate them for a Local Hero Award HERE