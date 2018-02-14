CCTV appeal after serious assault outside Broughton Street bar

Police in Edinburgh investigating a serious assault in the city centre have released an image of a man they believe may be able to help with their inquiries.

The incident took place around 7:50pm on Saturday evening near to the Phoenix Bar on Broughton Street.

Police wish to speak to a man captured on CCTV. Picture: Police Scotland

A 51-year-old man was assaulted and sustained serious facial injuries.

Officers are eager to trace the man pictured and would ask anyone who recognises him to contact them as soon as possible.

He is described as white, in his fifties, 5ft 8ins tall, and of slim build. He was wearing glasses, a dark jacket, and a scarf around his neck and spoke with an Irish accent.

Detective Constable Andy Cory from Gayfield CID said: “This attack left the victim with serious injuries and officers have conducted a number of enquiries since the incident.

“I would ask anyone who recognises the man pictured, or has information that can help us trace him, to contact us immediately.

“Equally if the man pictured sees this appeal we would urge him to contact officers as soon as possible.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3447 of 3 February, or make an anonymous report to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.